Connect globally, network locally

Engage with industry leaders

Attend free events alongside other privacy professionals to exchange insights and build valuable partnerships.

Learn and stay informed

Stay ahead of regulatory changes with expert knowledge, invaluable resources, and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits to support your growth.

Make an impact

Shape the future of privacy and security through actionable strategies and collective effort.

Find live and virtual opportunities to connect with privacy and security experts, earn IAPP CPE credits, and unlock exclusive community resources.

Featured events

Live Webinar

March 06, 2025

ConnectED: 2025 Predictions: US Privacy Law

Virtual

Join our experts as they explore the pros and cons of complying with the strictest laws versus addressing individual state laws, practical strategies for capturing compliance requirements, and tools to streamline implementation.

In-Person Event

ConnectED: Third Party Risk Management in the Data Governance Era

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Join us in Amsterdam for an interactive session on managing third-party vendors amidst evolving regulations like the AI Act, Data Act, DORA, NIS2, and GDPR. Gain insights into data security, compliance, and audit enforcement to safeguard your supply chain.

March 27, 2025

In-Person Event

ConnectED: Responsible AI in HR: Risks, regulations and best practices

Dublin, Ireland

Explore the challenges of AI in HR, from managing sensitive data to aligning with evolving regulations. Gain practical strategies to protect privacy, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance without hindering innovation.

February 27, 2025

On-Demand

Data Privacy Day: Privacy predictions 2025

Join us for an in-depth webinar with industry experts as we dive into the key privacy challenges and predictions businesses and individuals will face in 2025.

January 27, 2025

